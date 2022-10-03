Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in Mississauga about to expire

Send this page to someone via email

A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million that was sold in Mississauga nearly one year ago has still not been claimed and is about to expire, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says.

The OLG said the Lotto 6/49 ticket won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the Oct. 16, 2021, draw.

The winning numbers were 57898576-01 and all nine numbers must be matched to have won the $1 million prize.

The OLG said players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

Meanwhile, there are also only a few days left to claim a $10,000 Lottario ticket that was sold in Brampton for the Oct. 9, 2021, draw.

For that draw, the winning numbers were 03 – 06 – 25 – 26 – 30 – 39 with the bonus number 43. To win the $10,000 prize, five out of the six numbers must have been matched plus the bonus number.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti previously told Global News that there are some cases where the OLG may award a prize even after the deadline has passed.

“There is still the potential for this, but it has to be a really, really good reason for the delay,” he said, adding that it would be done on a “case-by-case basis.”