Woman robbed by teen on Waterloo street on Sunday night, police say

A young woman was robbed by an armed teen while walking down a Waterloo street on Sunday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the woman reported being robbed near the intersection of Phillip Street and Columbia Street West at around 9:30 p.m.

Police allege the teen suspect approached the victim, flashed a gun, and demanded money.

The 20-year-old victim was not injured physically by the robbery, according to police.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-teens, dressed in black clothing, and carrying a fanny-pack.

Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.