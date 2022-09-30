19-year-old man arrested after another stabbed in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is in custody in connection to a stabbing that occurred in the Huron South area of Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area near Rochefort and Machado streets at around 4:30 p.m. after it had been reported that a man had been stabbed, according to police.
When the officers arrived, police say they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported by paramedics to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
They say the officers soon discovered that the man had been stabbed during an argument.
The officers then arrested a 19-year-old man from Kitchener.
He is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say the victim and accused knew each other and there is no concern for public safety.
