Homeowner scares off suspect during early morning break-in in Kitchener: police

A would-be thief turned tail and ran after being confronted by a homeowner in Kitchener early Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident occurred at around 3:15 a.m. at a home near Stirling Avenue South and Homer Watson Boulevard.

A man entered the home through the front door before he was confronted by the homeowner, according to police, who say the suspect then hopped on a bicycle and took off.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847.