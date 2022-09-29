Homeowner scares off suspect during early morning break-in in Kitchener: police

A would-be thief turned tail and ran after being confronted by a homeowner in Kitchener early Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the incident occurred at around 3:15 a.m. at a home near Stirling Avenue South and Homer Watson Boulevard.
Read more: Another large brawl involving teens in Kitchener leaves 1 injured, police say
Read More
A man entered the home through the front door before he was confronted by the homeowner, according to police, who say the suspect then hopped on a bicycle and took off.
Trending Stories
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
They are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments