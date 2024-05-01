Menu

Crime

Lake St. Martin death investigated as homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
A patch on an RCMP uniform.
A patch on an RCMP uniform. File / Global News
The death of a woman at a home in Lake St. Martin First Nation is being investigated as a homicide, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Gypsumville detchament were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Wednesday, in response to a report of a shooting, when they found the victim dead at the scene.

Police said the incident doesn’t appear to be random, and RCMP major crime services is headed to the community to take over the investigation.

