Manitoba pledges funding for memorial, mental health organization in memory of slain Carman family

The Manitoba government said it’s providing financial backing for a memorial and funding for a local non-profit in Carman, Man., honouring five family members who were murdered earlier this year.

Premier Wab Kinew, in the southern Manitoba town Wednesday to make the announcement, said $300,000 in funding will go toward Carman Wellness Connections, which offered crucial mental health and wellness services to the community in the days and weeks after the tragedy.

“Earlier this year the people of Carman experienced an unspeakable tragedy, but in that darkness Manitobans helped each other,” Kinew said.

“The front-line staff of Carman Wellness Connections reacted swiftly and compassionately to bring healing to the community by providing resources and emotional health support. Our government is proud to support the important work they do.”

A further $20,000 is earmarked for the community to build a memorial to the victims.

Ryan Manoakeesick remains in custody facing five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Amanda Clearwater, his common-law partner; their children, Bethany, 6, Jayven, 4, and two-month-old Isabella; and Clearwater’s 17-year-old niece, Myah-Lee Gratton.

Police discovered their bodies in February at multiple crime scenes in and around Carman, a town of 3,000.

A doctor determined in March that the accused is mentally fit to stand trial.

“The Town of Carman would like to thank the community and all Manitobans for the incredible outpouring of support during this difficult time,” Carman Mayor Brent Owen said in a statement Wednesday.

“This investment will provide resources and health support to our community members for years to come.”