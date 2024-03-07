Carman man accused of killing family to have mental health assessment Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The 29-year-old Manitoba man accused of killing his family will go before a mental health court Thursday to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

Ryan Manoakeesick is facing five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his common-law partner, Amanda Clearwater; their three children, Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick; and Clearwater’s niece Myah-Lee Gratton.

He been in custody since Feb. 11, the day the victims were found dead at three locations around Carman and the RM of Cartier.

0:34 Community in Manitoba gathers for funeral of 5 killed in ‘dark time’ for province

Provincial court Judge Donald Slough ordered that Manoakeesick undergo a mental health assessment to see if he’s fit to stand trial, at the request of the accused’s lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement

Slough told the court on Feb. 26 he was “satisfied” there was reason to order the assessment.