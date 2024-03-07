Menu

Crime

Carman man accused of killing family to have mental health assessment Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 8:35 am
1 min read
The scene of an investigation into five deaths in southern Manitoba, in Carman, Man., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. View image in full screen
The scene of an investigation into five deaths in southern Manitoba, in Carman, Man., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
The 29-year-old Manitoba man accused of killing his family will go before a mental health court Thursday to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

Ryan Manoakeesick is facing five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his common-law partner, Amanda Clearwater; their three children, Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick; and Clearwater’s niece Myah-Lee Gratton.

He been in custody since Feb. 11, the day the victims were found dead at three locations around Carman and the RM of Cartier.

Provincial court Judge Donald Slough ordered that Manoakeesick undergo a mental health assessment to see if he’s fit to stand trial, at the request of the accused’s lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement

Slough told the court on Feb. 26 he was “satisfied” there was reason to order the assessment.

