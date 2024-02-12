‘It’s just horrific’: Tight-knit Manitoba community devastated by deaths, mayor says

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Carman, Man., says the community of 3,000 is devastated to learn about the deaths of five people over the weekend.

Manitoba RCMP say the separate but connected events include the deaths of three children.

“(Carman is) pretty quiet,” Mayor Brent Owen told 680 CJOB’s The Start. “It’s tragic. We don’t expect anything like that to happen in our community. It’s just horrific.”

The investigation began Sunday when police said a woman was found lying dead in a ditch in an area just outside Carman — about an hour southwest of Winnipeg.

Later that day, 70 kilometres to the north in the Rural Municipality of Cartier, officers were called to a burning vehicle and learned a witness had pulled three children from it.

The kids were pronounced dead and RCMP took a 29-year-old man into custody at the scene, though they have yet to specify his relationship to those who died or say what charges he may face.

Further investigation led officers to a home in Carman, where they found the body of another woman inside.

Carman’s mayor says he’s expecting police will provide more details about the investigation and the victims later on Monday, and that the tight-knit community will attempt to get through the tragedy together.

“We all come together as a community to do things for each other, to make our community better,” he said.

“My heart goes out to all the relatives, the families, the neighbours… if these children were in the school system, there has to be some counselling brought forward for everybody. (I) thank the first responders…. what they do is great, and it’s got to be just terrible to try to piece this together.”

With files from The Canadian Press