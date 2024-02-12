Menu

Crime

‘It’s just horrific’: Tight-knit Manitoba community devastated by deaths, mayor says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 9:05 am
1 min read
Insp. Tim Arseneault, operations officer with the RCMP major crime services unit, speaks to the media in Winnipeg on Sunday about the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba. View image in full screen
Insp. Tim Arseneault, operations officer with the RCMP major crime services unit, speaks to the media in Winnipeg on Sunday about the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The mayor of Carman, Man., says the community of 3,000 is devastated to learn about the deaths of five people over the weekend.

Manitoba RCMP say the separate but connected events include the deaths of three children.

“(Carman is) pretty quiet,” Mayor Brent Owen told 680 CJOB’s The Start. “It’s tragic. We don’t expect anything like that to happen in our community. It’s just horrific.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation began Sunday when police said a woman was found lying dead in a ditch in an area just outside Carman — about an hour southwest of Winnipeg.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Later that day, 70 kilometres to the north in the Rural Municipality of Cartier, officers were called to a burning vehicle and learned a witness had pulled three children from it.

Click to play video: 'Man in custody after suspicious deaths of 5 people, including 3 children: Manitoba RCMP'
Man in custody after suspicious deaths of 5 people, including 3 children: Manitoba RCMP
Trending Now

The kids were pronounced dead and RCMP took a 29-year-old man into custody at the scene, though they have yet to specify his relationship to those who died or say what charges he may face.

Further investigation led officers to a home in Carman, where they found the body of another woman inside.

Carman’s mayor says he’s expecting police will provide more details about the investigation and the victims later on Monday, and that the tight-knit community will attempt to get through the tragedy together.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all come together as a community to do things for each other, to make our community better,” he said.

“My heart goes out to all the relatives, the families, the neighbours… if these children were in the school system, there has to be some counselling brought forward for everybody. (I) thank the first responders…. what they do is great, and it’s got to be just terrible to try to piece this together.”

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

