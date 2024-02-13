Menu

Crime

Slain Manitoba family identified, remembered as ‘beautiful souls’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
Five family members killed in Manitoba over the weekend are being remembered as 'beautiful souls.'.
Five family members killed in Manitoba over the weekend are being remembered as 'beautiful souls.'. Doyle's Funeral Home
The five family members killed in Manitoba over the weekend are being remembered as “beautiful souls.”

An obituary has identified the victims as Amanda Clearwater and her children, Bethany, Jayven, and Isabella Manoakeesick. Clearwater’s 17-year-old niece Myah-Lee Gratton was also killed, in what Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew described as “a dark time” for the province.

The victims were found at three different crime scenes around southern Manitoba on Sunday.

Clearwater’s common-law partner Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, who was the father of the children — aged six, four, and two-and-a-half-months — is in custody facing five counts of first-degree murder.

Click to play video: '‘A dark time in Manitoba’: Carman man facing 5 first-degree murder charges in family’s deaths'
‘A dark time in Manitoba’: Carman man facing 5 first-degree murder charges in family’s deaths

RCMP said Monday that all five victims lived together in Carman, Man., southwest of Winnipeg.

Family and friends have also been sharing stories of the family on social media, calling their deaths “tragic,” “unimaginable” and a “horrible nightmare.”

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'The deadly domestic abuse behind Manitoba’s 5 tragic murders'
The deadly domestic abuse behind Manitoba’s 5 tragic murders

— with files from The Canadian Press

