Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba child advocate calls for more supports after family killed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Five family members killed in Manitoba over the weekend are being remembered as 'beautiful souls'. View image in full screen
Five family members killed in Manitoba over the weekend are being remembered as 'beautiful souls'. Doyle's Funeral Home
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s child advocate is calling on the provincial government to better support youth impacted by intimate partner
violence after a man was charged with killing five family members, including his three young children.

Sherry Gott says her office is devastated by the deaths and sends sympathies to relatives, friends and the southern Manitoba community where the victims lived.

Gott’s office released a report in 2022, which suggests a child in the province witnesses a police-reported case of intimate partner violence every two hours.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba family killing sparks calls for crackdown on domestic abuse'
Manitoba family killing sparks calls for crackdown on domestic abuse
Trending Now

The report features recommendations, including an increase in funding to family violence shelters for a child-focused trauma specialist.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Howard Manoakeesick faces five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his common-law partner, their three children, as well as his partner’s 17-year-old niece.

Gott’s office says a team is reviewing the deaths to determine whether it will launch its own independent investigation into what services the family may have received.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices