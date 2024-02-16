Menu

Crime

Community members hold vigil to remember Manitoba family killed

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 11:13 pm
1 min read
Community members hold vigil to remember Manitoba family killed
More than 100 community members gathered Friday night in Carman to pay their respects to five people who were killed last weekend.
More than 100 community members gathered Friday night in Carman to pay their respects to five people who were killed last weekend.

Last Sunday, 30-year-old Amanda Clearwater, her three children, six-year-old Bethany, four-year-old Jayven and two-and-a-half month old Isabella, and her 17-year-old niece Myah-Lee Gratton were found at three different crime scenes around Southern Manitoba.

29-year-old Ryan Manoakeesick is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and remains in custody.

Manoakeesick was Clearwater’s common-law partner and was the father of the children.

Friday’s vigil was held outside the house in Carman where the victims and the suspect lived together.

Flowers and stuffed animals made up a shrine outside the house.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew was in attendance and shared words of support to those attending.

Also in attendance were members of the Southern Health Crisis Services who are assisting anyone struggling to process the tragedy.

“They can give us a call, we are 24/7,” said Amanda, who didn’t give her last name for confidentiality reasons. “We’re not an emergent service, but we are a crisis service that is able to meet in person and talk on the phone.”

Manoakeesick’s first court appearance is scheduled for late next week.

