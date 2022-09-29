‘Hate-motivated’ incident reported in Forest Heights area of Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a “hate-motivated” incident involving a group of teens in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Acccording to police, officers were dispatched to the area around Westheights and Driftwood drives in the Forest Heights neighbourhood after the incident was reported.

Five teens reported that another group of teens had approached them before making threats and insulting them, police say.

Police say they believe the incident to be hate-motivated.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.