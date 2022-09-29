Menu

Crime

‘Hate-motivated’ incident reported in Forest Heights area of Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 11:27 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a “hate-motivated” incident involving a group of teens in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Acccording to police, officers were dispatched to the area around Westheights and Driftwood drives in the Forest Heights neighbourhood after the incident was reported.

Five teens reported that another group of teens had approached them before making threats and insulting them, police say.

Trending Stories

Police say they believe the incident to be hate-motivated.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

