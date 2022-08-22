14 cars, statue tagged with hate-motivated graffiti in Kitchener-Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A few more hate-motivated incidents occurred over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police said Monday, adding to at least a dozen other incidents in August.

The first of the new incidents occurred overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning as someone used a marker to vandalize a washroom in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.

The following evening, police say someone spray-painted a statue in the park with hate-motivated writing and symbols.

The other incident occurred in Waterloo near King and Spruce streets on Sunday morning at around 6 a.m.

Police say that 14 vehicles were spray-painted with graffiti, including hate-motivated symbols and writing.

They are continuing to investigate all of the incidents and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.