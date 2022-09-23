Menu

Crime

Kitchener man facing charges in connection with hate-motivated hit-and-run: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 10:40 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man is facing charges in connection with hit-and-run in Kitchener on Wednesday that they believe was “motivated by hate.”

According to police, officers responded to a call about a hit and run involving a grey Toyota car near Keewatin Avenue and Georgian Street shortly before 5 p.m.

Officers found a woman suffering from minor injuries after being hit by the car. Police later found and charged a 51-year-old man.

Police allege the man “uttered racial slurs” during the incident. “Investigators believe this incident was motivated by hate.”

The 51-year-old Kitchener man is facing a number of charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, and assault with a weapon.

