Kitchener man facing charges in connection with hate-motivated hit-and-run: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man is facing charges in connection with hit-and-run in Kitchener on Wednesday that they believe was “motivated by hate.”

According to police, officers responded to a call about a hit and run involving a grey Toyota car near Keewatin Avenue and Georgian Street shortly before 5 p.m.

Officers found a woman suffering from minor injuries after being hit by the car. Police later found and charged a 51-year-old man.

Police allege the man “uttered racial slurs” during the incident. “Investigators believe this incident was motivated by hate.”

The 51-year-old Kitchener man is facing a number of charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, and assault with a weapon.