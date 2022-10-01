2 gruesome homicides reported in 24 hours in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Police reported two gruesome deaths in 24 hours in Montreal on Friday, including a stabbing in the Plateau-Mont-Royal and a body found in a garbage downtown, marking the city’s 26th and 27th homicides of the year.

Authorities say the first incident happened early Friday morning at around 5 a.m. A 911 call was made for a stabbing on Jeanne-Mance and Van Horne Avenue in the Plateau’s Mile End district.

At the scene police found the victim whose death was pronounced on scene. His age has not been confirmed.

The suspect, 28, fled the scene but police say he was arrested hours later on Friday.

TVA is reporting that the stabbing happened in front of the victim’s girlfriend and another one of their friends. The suspect is allegedly, according to TVA, the girlfriend’s ex partner.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the victim and suspect were known to police. A command post was set up at the scene and investigators will meet with witnesses.

READ MORE: Investigation opened after Nunavik woman dies in police custody

The investigation has been handed over to the SPVM’s major crimes unit.

The second incident was reported hours later, Friday evening, when police were called to an apartment on des Pins Avenue near McGregor Avenue in Montreal’s downtown Ville Marie district where thy found a body in an outside dumpster.

Authorities were called just after 7:20 p.m to the residence were they found traces of the victim’s blood. Officers later found the male victim’s body in the garbage on Docteur-Penfield Avenue.

Police say the victim’s body bore signs of violence. Police could not confirm any details on the man’s identity.

The case was also handed over to the major crimes unit and investigators are collecting nearby surveillance footage.