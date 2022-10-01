Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 gruesome homicides reported in 24 hours in Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 5:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal' Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal

Police reported two gruesome deaths in 24 hours in Montreal on Friday, including a stabbing in the Plateau-Mont-Royal and a body found in a garbage downtown, marking the city’s 26th and 27th homicides of the year.

Authorities say the first incident happened early Friday morning at around 5 a.m. A 911 call was made for a stabbing on Jeanne-Mance and Van Horne Avenue in the Plateau’s Mile End district.

At the scene police found the victim whose death was pronounced on scene. His age has not been confirmed.

The suspect, 28, fled the scene but police say he was arrested hours later on Friday.

TVA is reporting that the stabbing happened in front of the victim’s girlfriend and another one of their friends. The suspect is allegedly, according to TVA, the girlfriend’s ex partner.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the victim and suspect were known to police. A command post was set up at the scene and investigators will meet with witnesses.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Investigation opened after Nunavik woman dies in police custody

The investigation has been handed over to the SPVM’s major crimes unit.

The second incident was reported hours later, Friday evening, when police were called to an apartment on des Pins Avenue near McGregor Avenue in Montreal’s downtown Ville Marie district where thy found a body in an outside dumpster.

Authorities were called just after 7:20 p.m to the residence were they found traces of the victim’s blood. Officers later found the male victim’s body in the garbage on Docteur-Penfield Avenue.

Police say the victim’s body bore signs of violence. Police could not confirm any details on the man’s identity.

The case was also handed over to the major crimes unit and investigators are collecting nearby surveillance footage.

Click to play video: 'Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal' Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal
Advertisement
Homicide tagMurder tagMontreal Police tagStabbing tagSPVM tagDowntown tagBody tagMontreal crime tagVille-Marie tagkilling tagPlateau tagMile End tagbody found in garbage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers