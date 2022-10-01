Menu

Canada

Investigation opened after Nunavik woman dies in police custody

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Indigenous health professionals claim little has changed since Joyce Echaquan’s death' Indigenous health professionals claim little has changed since Joyce Echaquan’s death

Quebec’s police watchdog agency says it is investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman in police custody after being arrested in the province’s northern Nunavik region.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), which investigates all police intervention and in-custody deaths in the province, said in a statement that the woman died Friday evening at a police station Puvirnituq, a village on Hudson’s Bay.

READ MORE: Joyce Echaquan’s family files $2.7 million lawsuit over her death in Quebec hospital

Authorities say the woman had been arrested at 5:45 p.m. by local Nunavik Police for violating a municipal bylaw and was brought into police custody.

The BEI release says police found the woman unconscious in a cell shortly after 7 p.m. and she was pronounced dead shortly after.

She is the second woman to die in the custody of Nunavik police this year. In March a 33-year-old woman died in a police station in the village of Akulivik.

Five BEI investigators have bee assigned to the case.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous health professionals claim little has changed since Joyce Echaquan’s death' Indigenous health professionals claim little has changed since Joyce Echaquan’s death
