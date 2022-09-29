Menu

Canada

Family files $2.7 million lawsuit over Joyce Echaquan’s death in Quebec hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Vigil held in Montreal to commemorate Joyce Echaquan two years after her death' Vigil held in Montreal to commemorate Joyce Echaquan two years after her death
It has been two years since Joyce Echaquan died in a Joliette hospital. The Atikamekw mother of seven from Manawan recorded herself moments before dying, as racial slurs were used by hospital staff. Vigils are taking place to honour her memory in her community and in downtown Montreal. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports from Place du Canada.

The family of an Indigenous woman who was mocked by staff as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital in September 2020 has filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $2.7 million.

Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her at a hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

The video of her treatment in September 2020 went viral and drew outrage and condemnation across the province and the country.

Read more: Vigil held in Montreal to mark 2-year anniversary of Joyce Echaquan’s death

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Joliette names the hospital, a doctor who treated her and the ex-nurse who was caught on film insulting Echaquan and seeks a total of $2.675 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The family and the community of Manawan marked the second anniversary of her death on Wednesday.

Lawyer Patrick Martin-Menard says the civil suit is about moving forward and getting compensation for the family for the loss of Echaquan.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
