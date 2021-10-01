Menu

Canada

Coroner’s report into Joyce Echaquan death urges Quebec to recognize systemic racism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2021 10:48 am
People take part in a protest called ‘Justice for Joyce’ in Montreal, Saturday, October 3, 2020, where they demanded Justice for Joyce Echaquan and an end to all systemic racism. View image in full screen
People take part in a protest called ‘Justice for Joyce’ in Montreal, Saturday, October 3, 2020, where they demanded Justice for Joyce Echaquan and an end to all systemic racism. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The coroner who investigated the death of Joyce Echaquan says the Quebec government should recognize the existence of systemic racism and make a commitment to rooting it out of institutions.

Coroner Géhane Kamel’s report into the death of Echaquan, released Friday, finds that while the death was accidental, the racism and prejudice the Atikamekw woman was subjected to contributed to her death.

Click to play video: 'One year after Joyce Echaquan’s death, her family and community still mourn' One year after Joyce Echaquan’s death, her family and community still mourn
One year after Joyce Echaquan’s death, her family and community still mourn

The report makes several recommendations to various bodies, but the first one is for the government to acknowledge systemic racism, something Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s government has repeatedly refused to do.

Story continues below advertisement

Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her shortly before her death last September at a hospital northeast of Montreal.

Read more: Legault blames opposition for debate on anniversary of Joyce Echaquan’s death

The video of her treatment went viral and drew outrage and condemnation across the province and the country.

Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of Echaquan’s death.

Read more: ‘She cannot have died in vain’: Commemorations honour Joyce Echaquan, one year after her death

More coming.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
