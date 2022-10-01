Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

OPP investigating fatal motorcycle crash west of Guelph

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 8:09 am
opp View image in full screen
One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle west of Guelph. OPP

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle west of Guelph.

Wellington County OPP were called to an area on Hwy. 7 just west of Wellington Rd. 32 in Guelph/Eramosa Township around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the collision.

Local fire departments along with Guelph-Wellington paramedics were also at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP release identity of motorcyclist killed in crash near Guelph

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital and later died.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

No one else involved in the crash was hurt.

The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team have been brought in to assist in the investigation.

They are asking for any witnesses to the crash to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagFatal tagMotorcycle tagMotorcycle Crash tagWellington County tagmotorcycle death tagGuelph Eramosa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers