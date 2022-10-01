OPP investigating fatal motorcycle crash west of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle west of Guelph.

Wellington County OPP were called to an area on Hwy. 7 just west of Wellington Rd. 32 in Guelph/Eramosa Township around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the collision.

Local fire departments along with Guelph-Wellington paramedics were also at the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital and later died.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

No one else involved in the crash was hurt.

The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team have been brought in to assist in the investigation.

They are asking for any witnesses to the crash to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.