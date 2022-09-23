OPP release identity of motorcyclist killed in crash near Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP have released the identity of the driver killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan near Guelph.

Investigators say 47-year-old Brian Jolley of Fergus died at the scene.

They say the motorcycle collided with a sedan on Highway 6 at Wellington Road 38 around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in Guelph/Eramosa Township.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

OPP along with the traffic incident management and enforcement team are continuing their investigation.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

