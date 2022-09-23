Menu

OPP release identity of motorcyclist killed in crash near Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 23, 2022 4:03 pm
OPP car file photo.
OPP car file photo. File photo

Wellington County OPP have released the identity of the driver killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan near Guelph.

Investigators say 47-year-old Brian Jolley of Fergus died at the scene.

They say the motorcycle collided with a sedan on Highway 6 at Wellington Road 38 around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in Guelph/Eramosa Township.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: OPP investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle near Guelph

OPP along with the traffic incident management and enforcement team are continuing their investigation.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

