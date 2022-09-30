Suspect in custody after Vancouver home ‘ransacked,’ car keys stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have a suspect in custody and are recommending criminal charges after an alleged break and enter, and attempted car theft on Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Steve Addison, homeowners returned to their place in the Kitsilano neighbourhood around 11:30 p.m. to find someone had broken in, “ransacked it and stolen their car keys.”

When they went to their parkade to check on their vehicle, they found the suspect.

“It appears he had tried to steal the car, but stalled it because he was unfamiliar with how to drive a standard transmission,” Addison wrote in a Friday email.

“The suspect ran away, but our officers flooded the neighbourhood and arrested the suspect before he could get too far.”

Vancouver police said the suspect, a man in his 30s, remains in jail and is a “well-known property crime offender.”

There were a number of break and enters in the area throughout the day and night, Addison added, and police are investigating to determine if they are connected.

