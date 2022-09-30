Menu

Crime

Man dead, alleged impaired driver in custody after B.C. crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2022 1:31 pm
Click to play video: '1 person killed in suspected impaired driver in Abbotsford' 1 person killed in suspected impaired driver in Abbotsford
WATCH: One person has been killed in a nasty collision in Abbotsford involving an alleged impaired driver.

Police say one driver is dead and two of his family members were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday night.

Abbotsford police say the 51-year-old driver of the other vehicle is in custody as part of an impaired driving investigation.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Wells Line Road and McDermott Road at 6:25 p.m.

Police say the driver of the car occupied by a family of three died at the scene and the two passengers were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the person in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and was transported to hospital, where he remained in police custody.

Police say investigators are in the early stages of their investigation and looking for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford Police seek suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run' Abbotsford Police seek suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run
Abbotsford Police seek suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run
© 2022 The Canadian Press
