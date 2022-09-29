Menu

Crime

Man charged after hit-and-run in Regina, police stop truck with spike belt

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 7:15 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
A 40-year-old man from Buena Vista, Sask. faces charges following a vehicle/pedestrian collision in Regina that resulted in injuring a 45-year-old man. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Police have charged a 40 year-old man from Buena Vista, Sask., following a hit-and-run collision in Regina that resulted in injuries to a 45-year-old male pedestrian.

Regina Police Service stated that on Wednesday at approximately 9:53 p.m., they were dispatched to 12th Avenue and Broad Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision with injury.

Read more: 13-year-old charged with firearms offence in Regina

“The early information indicated a truck had hit a pedestrian,” according to a release. “Police arrived and attended to the victim, who was treated at the scene by EMS. At the same time, police noted the presence of a black Dodge Ram truck at the scene. A male was walking toward the vehicle and, when police commanded him to stop, the male got into the truck and fled northbound on Broad Street.  Other police units were advised by radio of the fleeing driver; a spike belt was authorized and safely deployed in the area of 8th Avenue North and Broad Street.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police search for 3 suspects following report of back alley robbery, assault

Police said the suspect vehicle continued for a short distance before police were able to safely stop it and arrest the driver.

Daniel Robert West faces several charges including impaired driving, refusing to comply with a breath demand, failure to stop after an accident and obstructing a peace officer.

West was released on an undertaking to appear in Provincial Court on Oct. 18.

Click to play video: '15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year' 15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year
15 vehicle vs. pedestrian incidents this year – Jun 18, 2021
