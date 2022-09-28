Regina police search for 3 suspects following report of back alley robbery, assault

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are searching for three men following a robbery that occurred on the 1000 block of Athol Street.

Police were dispatched to the location Tuesday at 6:37 p.m.

“Minutes earlier, a 52 year-old male victim contacted the RPS Communications Centre saying he had been jumped in the back alley by three suspects, assaulted and robbed of a speaker,” RPS stated. “The victim said the suspects had a big knife, a rock, and possibly a firearm, although no gun was seen. The victim stated another male, age 70, was also assaulted in this incident and the back window of the male’s truck had been smashed.”

RPS said that both victims sustained injuries consistent with a physical assault and the 52 year-old victim was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment of relatively minor injuries.

The first suspect is described as 22-years-old with a bald/shaved head wearing a red “Bulls” shirt along with a red hat.

The second suspect is described as 19-20 years old with frizzy hair, wearing a white hoodie and red hat.

The third suspect is also described to be 19-20 years old, chubby, wearing a white/grey shirt.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or call Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

