Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police search for 3 suspects following report of back alley robbery, assault

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 7:15 pm
Regina Police badge
The Regina Police Service are seeking public assistance in locating three men following a report of a back alley robbery and assault. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are searching for three men following a robbery that occurred on the 1000 block of Athol Street.

Police were dispatched to the location Tuesday at 6:37 p.m.

Read more: Regina Board of Police Commissioners outlines importance of Corrections Support Unit

“Minutes earlier, a 52 year-old male victim contacted the RPS Communications Centre saying he had been jumped in the back alley by three suspects, assaulted and robbed of a speaker,” RPS stated. “The victim said the suspects had a big knife, a rock, and possibly a firearm, although no gun was seen. The victim stated another male, age 70, was also assaulted in this incident and the back window of the male’s truck had been smashed.”

RPS said that both victims sustained injuries consistent with a physical assault and the 52 year-old victim was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment of relatively minor injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina Explosives Disposal Unit investigates suspicious package

The first suspect is described as 22-years-old with a bald/shaved head wearing a red “Bulls” shirt along with a red hat.

The second suspect is described as 19-20 years old with frizzy hair, wearing a white hoodie and red hat.

The third suspect is also described to be 19-20 years old, chubby, wearing a white/grey shirt.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or call Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Regina police respond to suspicious package on Victoria Avenue' Regina police respond to suspicious package on Victoria Avenue
Regina police respond to suspicious package on Victoria Avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagPublic Assistance tagRegina Robbery tagRegina assault tagRPS Communications Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers