13-year-old charged with firearms offence in Regina

The Regina police charged a 13-year-old youth in connection with a firearms offence in Regina on Tuesday.

Police said that before midnight on Tuesday, Regina police received a call from an individual who had received photos showing a firearm.

Patrol officers located the sender of the photos, police said.

“This individual was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant,” Regina police said.

“Further investigation led officers to obtain consent to search a nearby apartment. In the search, police discovered a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle.”

Regina police arrested a male youth without incident and charged him with several offences including possession of a firearm and obstructing a peace officer.

The teen cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He made his first court appearance on the charges in youth court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

