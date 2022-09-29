Menu

Crime

13-year-old charged with firearms offence in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 11:11 am
Regina Police Service vehicle
The Regina Police Service arrested and charged a 13-year-old male youth in connection to a recent firearms offence. File / Global News

The Regina police charged a 13-year-old youth in connection with a firearms offence in Regina on Tuesday.

Police said that before midnight on Tuesday, Regina police received a call from an individual who had received photos showing a firearm.

Read more: Regina police search for 3 suspects following report of back alley robbery, assault

Patrol officers located the sender of the photos, police said.

“This individual was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant,” Regina police said.

“Further investigation led officers to obtain consent to search a nearby apartment. In the search, police discovered a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle.”

Read more: Regina Board of Police Commissioners outlines importance of Corrections Support Unit

Regina police arrested a male youth without incident and charged him with several offences including possession of a firearm and obstructing a peace officer.

The teen cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He made his first court appearance on the charges in youth court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

