Surrey RCMP and B.C. gang unit seize ‘AR15-style’ firearm and drugs

Send this page to someone via email

An alarming seizure of an “AR15-style automatic firearm” and drugs was announced by Surrey RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC, on Thursday.

“Officers located a man who was exhibiting suspicious behaviour and attempting to evade police,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha, with Surrey RCMP.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the man, who was found in possession of a bag containing an automatic AR15-style firearm, a large capacity magazine containing armour piercing rounds, a rifle scope, a GPS tracker, 30 grams Fentanyl and six grams methamphetamine.”

Officers were able to find and seize the weapon and drugs after conducting “roving patrols” in the area of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard on Sept. 10 around 9:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The next day, on Sept. 11, 40-year-old Thomas Bourque was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner.

Police said Bourque will remain in custody until his next court date.