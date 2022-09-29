Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey RCMP and B.C. gang unit seize ‘AR15-style’ firearm and drugs

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 5:39 pm
RCMP officers said they were able to seize a restricted firearm and drugs during a patrol in Surrey. View image in full screen
RCMP officers said they were able to seize a restricted firearm and drugs during a patrol in Surrey. Surrey RCMP

An alarming seizure of an “AR15-style automatic firearm” and drugs was announced by Surrey RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC, on Thursday.

“Officers located a man who was exhibiting suspicious behaviour and attempting to evade police,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha, with Surrey RCMP.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the man, who was found in possession of a bag containing an automatic AR15-style firearm, a large capacity magazine containing armour piercing rounds, a rifle scope, a GPS tracker, 30 grams Fentanyl and six grams methamphetamine.”

Officers were able to find and seize the weapon and drugs after conducting “roving patrols” in the area of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard on Sept. 10 around 9:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The next day, on Sept. 11, 40-year-old Thomas Bourque was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner.

Read more: Overnight shooting in Surrey, B.C.’s Fleetwood area sends one to hospital

Police said Bourque will remain in custody until his next court date.

Click to play video: 'Swarming of RCMP officer caught on video' Swarming of RCMP officer caught on video
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey crime tagdrugs seized tagAssault Weapon tagAR15 tagweapon seized tagSurrey weapon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers