Surrey, B.C. anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault

Surrey RCMP say they’re looking for further information on a local anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault.

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade was charged earlier this month after a female patient reported she had been sexually assaulted during a physical exam by a doctor at a pain clinic in the 6600 block of 152A Street in July.

Police say Bamgbade turned himself in to authorities and was released on conditions pending further investigation.

His release conditions include the requirement he be accompanied by an adult female chaperone when treating female patients in an exam room, and posting a notice of those chaperone requirements at his practice.

Mounties said Bamgbade has been running his pain clinic in Surrey since October 2021, and practised in Delta before that.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.’s registry lists him as licensed to practise in B.C. He earned his bachelor of medicine at Nigeria’s University of Ibadan and listed his contact address as the Salem Anesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey.

There are no practice conditions or public notifications on his file with the college as of Sept. 28.

Police released a photo of Bamgbade Wednesday, urging members of the community with additional information about him to contact the Surrey RCMP special victims unit.