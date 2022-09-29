Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of decision granting Quebec woman third murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Jury selection begins in Laval murder trial' Jury selection begins in Laval murder trial
Tue, Nov. 6, 2018: Jury selection is underway at the Laval courthouse for the trial of Adele Sorella. As Global's Felicia Parrillo explains, the Laval mother is accused of killing her two daughters in 2009 – Nov 6, 2018

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal of a decision that ordered a third trial for a woman who has twice been convicted of killing her two daughters.

The Crown had been seeking leave to appeal a Quebec Court of Appeal decision that overturned Adele Sorella’s 2019 second-degree murder conviction in the deaths of her daughters, Amanda and Sabrina.

Sorella was first convicted in 2013 of first-degree murder in the deaths of the girls, who were eight and nine years old, but that ruling was overturned on appeal in 2017.

READ MORE: Quebec appeals court orders new trial for woman accused of killing daughters

At her second trial in 2019, a jury convicted her on two counts of second-degree murder, but that was overturned in March after the Appeal Court faulted the trial judge for refusing to accept an argument that organized crime could have played a part in the deaths.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Supreme Court did not give a reason for dismissing the appeal today, as is customary.

The girls were found dead in their playroom on March 31, 2009. Their bodies bore no signs of violence and the cause of their death has never been determined.

 

Click to play video: 'Jury selection begins in Laval murder trial' Jury selection begins in Laval murder trial
Jury selection begins in Laval murder trial – Nov 6, 2018
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagMontreal tagFirst Degree Murder tagSupreme Court Of Canada tagTrial tagSupreme Court tagLaval tagMurder Trial tagAppeal tagMother tagCrown tagAdele Sorella tagkilling daughters tagthird trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers