Crime

Quebec appeals court orders new trial for woman accused of killing daughters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2022 7:23 pm
Guy Poupart, right, and Pierre Poupart, lawyers representing Adele Sorella, leave a consulting room at the courthouse in Laval, Que., on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. View image in full screen
Guy Poupart, right, and Pierre Poupart, lawyers representing Adele Sorella, leave a consulting room at the courthouse in Laval, Que., on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

The Court of Appeal has ordered a third trial for a Quebec woman who has twice been convicted of killing her daughters.

Adele Sorella had appealed a 2019 conviction by a jury on two counts of second-degree murder for which she was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 10 years.

In 2013, she was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of her daughters, but that ruling was overturned on appeal in 2017.

Read more: Adele Sorella to serve at least 10 years in killing of young daughters

In a ruling Monday the high court overturned the most recent verdict because of the trial judge’s refusal to accept an argument that organized crime could have played a part in the deaths.

The two girls, nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-old Sabrina, were found dead in their playroom on March 31, 2009. Their bodies bore no signs of violence and the cause of their death has never been determined.

Read more: Laval mother found guilty in deaths of daughters to appeal verdict

Her husband and the girls’ father was Giuseppe De Vito, a man with ties to organized crime who died in prison in 2013 after being poisoned.

Sorella had been granted bail in July 2020 while awaiting the outcome of her appeal.

A new trial, this time for second-degree murder, would be a third for Sorella, who has pleaded not guilty due to a mental disorder.

Click to play video: 'Jury selection begins in Laval murder trial' Jury selection begins in Laval murder trial
Jury selection begins in Laval murder trial – Nov 6, 2018
© 2022 The Canadian Press
