Traffic

1 taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Caledon

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 9:29 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

The Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Caledon on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near Old School Road at around 6:16 a.m.

Police said one person was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

There is no word on any other injuries.

Police said both northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 10 are closed at Mayfield Road.

Old School Road towards Highway 10 is also closed at Kennedy Road and McLaughlin Road, police said.

