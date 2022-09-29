Police looking for driver after following, striking pedestrian in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking to identify both a pedestrian and a driver following an altercation in Etobicoke last month.

Police said at around 6:16 p.m. on Aug. 26, officers received reports that a pedestrian had exited a vehicle at the front entrance of 263 Dixon Road.

A silver Honda Civic had been following the pedestrian, police said, when the driver accelerated and struck the pedestrian.

Police said the driver of the Civic then drove away from the scene.

The collision happened after a verbal altercation between the pedestrian and the driver of the Honda Civic.

Investigators have released a photo of both the driver and the pedestrian in hopes of identifying them.

Story continues below advertisement

Police looking to identify passenger/pedestrian. Toronto Police