2nd ‘grid alert’ within 24 hours briefly issued for Alberta on Wednesday afternoon

Less than 24 hours after a grid alert advising Albertans that the province’s power system was under strain, the entity responsible for issuing such warnings issued a new alert on Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:18 p.m., the Alberta Electric System Operator said the province was “preparing to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability” and called on Albertans to temporarily cut back their energy consumption until the system can return to balance.

At 5:28 p.m., AESO said it had lifted the alert.

We’ve returned to normal grid conditions and will keep you updated if anything changes. Thank you to our System Controllers for all your great work! Check out our website at https://t.co/zs9CTQBUCl for a fact sheet on How the Grid is Operated. pic.twitter.com/LTB2Kxbryw — AESO (@theAESO) September 28, 2022

AESO did not say what prompted Wednesday’s alert.

The organization said Tuesday’s alert, which remained in effect for about two-and-a-half hours, was primarily triggered because of the combination of an unexpected generator outage and a planned outage of the Alberta-B.C. interconnection, which meant Alberta could not import electricity to make up the shortfall.

