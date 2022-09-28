Menu

Consumer

2nd ‘grid alert’ within 24 hours briefly issued for Alberta on Wednesday afternoon

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 7:32 pm
High voltage transmission power lines near Brooks, Ab., on Sept. 11, 2020. View image in full screen
High voltage transmission power lines near Brooks, Ab., on Sept. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Less than 24 hours after a grid alert advising Albertans that the province’s power system was under strain, the entity responsible for issuing such warnings issued a new alert on Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:18 p.m., the Alberta Electric System Operator said the province was “preparing to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability” and called on Albertans to temporarily cut back their energy consumption until the system can return to balance.

At 5:28 p.m., AESO said it had lifted the alert.

AESO did not say what prompted Wednesday’s alert.

READ MORE: Albertans asked to cut back on electricity use Tuesday night as ‘grid alert’ issued for province

The organization said Tuesday’s alert, which remained in effect for about two-and-a-half hours, was primarily triggered because of the combination of an unexpected generator outage and a planned outage of the Alberta-B.C. interconnection, which meant Alberta could not import electricity to make up the shortfall.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Cold snap putting Alberta’s power grid to the test' Cold snap putting Alberta’s power grid to the test
