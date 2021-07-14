Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 14 2021 7:29pm
01:55

Coalition pushes for bigger, stronger electricity grid in Canada

A coalition of power companies, labour and other groups are pushing for increased integration of power grids across Canada as we see more pressure caused by severe weather. Tom Vernon reports.

