Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 14 2021 7:29pm 01:55 Coalition pushes for bigger, stronger electricity grid in Canada A coalition of power companies, labour and other groups are pushing for increased integration of power grids across Canada as we see more pressure caused by severe weather. Tom Vernon reports. Alberta forced to use reserves to balance power system for 2nd time this July REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8028876/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8028876/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?