Consumer

Alberta forced to use reserves to balance power system for 2nd time this July

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 7:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Coalition pushes for bigger, stronger electricity grid in Canada' Coalition pushes for bigger, stronger electricity grid in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: A coalition of power companies, labour and other groups are pushing for increased integration of power grids across Canada as we see more pressure caused by severe weather. Tom Vernon reports.

For the second time this month, the Alberta Electric System Operator issued an “energy emergency alert” on Wednesday because the province was being forced to rely on reserves to balance the power system.

Just before 5 p.m., AESO tweeted that it had issued a Level 2 energy emergency alert.

READ MORE: Alert lifted after Alberta forced to use ‘reserves to balance power system’ 

“This is due to unplanned loss in generation,” the organization said. “Reserves are balancing the power system.

“Supply continues to meet demand.”

The AESO asked Albertans to try to reduce their power consumption between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The alert was issued as much of Alberta remains under a heat warning.

Watch below: (From June 29, 2021) With a heat wave gripping Alberta, power and water consumption has increased drastically – leading many municipalities to ask or even order residents to scale back on non-essential usage. Sarah Komadina reports.

Click to play video: 'Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave' Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave
Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave – Jun 29, 2021
