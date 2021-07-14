Alberta forced to use reserves to balance power system for 2nd time this July

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this month, the Alberta Electric System Operator issued an “energy emergency alert” on Wednesday because the province was being forced to rely on reserves to balance the power system.

Just before 5 p.m., AESO tweeted that it had issued a Level 2 energy emergency alert.

“This is due to unplanned loss in generation,” the organization said. “Reserves are balancing the power system.

“Supply continues to meet demand.”

The AESO asked Albertans to try to reduce their power consumption between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The alert was issued as much of Alberta remains under a heat warning.

