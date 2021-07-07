Menu

Consumer

Electric system operator issues alert, says Alberta ‘using reserves to balance power system’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 7:11 pm
High voltage transmission power lines near Brooks, Alta., on Sept. 11, 2020. View image in full screen
High voltage transmission power lines near Brooks, Alta., on Sept. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

The Alberta Electric System Operator issued an “energy emergency alert” on Wednesday afternoon because a number of factors had resulted in the province “using reserves to balance the power system.”

“Supply is tight but still meeting demand,” AESO tweeted, noting the energy emergency was classified as a “Level 2” alert because the use of reserves was required.

The organization also pleaded with Albertans to conserve energy use during peak consumption hours.

“Please conserve energy during 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” AESO said.

According to AESO, the limited energy supply is the result of unplanned generator outages, low wind “and a reduction of import capability.”

READ MORE: Heat warning issued for Edmonton, much of northern Alberta

The alert was issued at around the same time a heat warning was extended to Edmonton and surrounding areas. A heat warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Alberta electricity operator declares Level 1 energy emergency amid historic heat wave

Earlier this summer, a historic heat wave drove Albertans across the province to increase their energy consumption, breaking records for electricity use.

Watch below: (From June 29, 2021) With a heat wave gripping Alberta, power and water consumption has increased drastically — leading many municipalities to ask or even order residents to scale back on non-essential usage. Sarah Komadina reports.

Click to play video: 'Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave' Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave
Water, power consumption concerns during Alberta heat wave – Jun 29, 2021
