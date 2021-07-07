Electric system operator issues alert, says Alberta ‘using reserves to balance power system’

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Electric System Operator issued an “energy emergency alert” on Wednesday afternoon because a number of factors had resulted in the province “using reserves to balance the power system.”

“Supply is tight but still meeting demand,” AESO tweeted, noting the energy emergency was classified as a “Level 2” alert because the use of reserves was required.

The organization also pleaded with Albertans to conserve energy use during peak consumption hours.

“Please conserve energy during 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” AESO said.

According to AESO, the limited energy supply is the result of unplanned generator outages, low wind “and a reduction of import capability.”

The alert was issued at around the same time a heat warning was extended to Edmonton and surrounding areas. A heat warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta on Tuesday.

Earlier this summer, a historic heat wave drove Albertans across the province to increase their energy consumption, breaking records for electricity use.

