Weather

Heat warning issued for much of northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 7:53 pm
A heat warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A heat warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta on Tuesday. Jesse Beyer/Global News

Just days after a heat wave affecting most of Alberta ended, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for northern parts of the province on Tuesday afternoon.

“Temperatures reaching 30 C combined with overnight lows near 14 C are expected for the next four days,” the weather agency said on its website. “Daytime highs will cool this weekend.

“This warning will likely need to be expanded to include additional regions later this week.”

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer noted while temperatures will be high, “this heat wave won’t be as intense or as long-lasting as last week.”

People in areas affected by the warning were advised to watch for health symptoms that could be related to heat like high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada said.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

