Winnipeg man charged after running red light on bike, weapons seized

A Winnipeg man has been charged after running through a red light while riding a bike and carrying weapons, police say.
On Wednesday, just after midnight, officers saw a man ride through a red light at Ellice/Maryland.
He refused to stop for police, fell off the bike and ran away, police say.
Officers caught up with the suspect after a short foot pursuit and he was taken into custody.
He was identified and two warrants came to light.
A search revealed he had ammunition, knives and bear spray, contrary to a court order.
A 38-year-old from Winnipeg now faces multiple charges and has been detained in custody.
