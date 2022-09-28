Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged after running red light on bike, weapons seized

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 6:00 pm
A Winnipeg man has been charged after running through a red light while riding a bike and carrying weapons,. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man has been charged after running through a red light while riding a bike and carrying weapons,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg man has been charged after running through a red light while riding a bike and carrying weapons, police say.

On Wednesday, just after midnight, officers saw a man ride through a red light at Ellice/Maryland.

He refused to stop for police, fell off the bike and ran away, police say.

Read more: Off-duty Winnipeg cop assaulted after bus fracas Tuesday

Officers caught up with the suspect after a short foot pursuit and he was taken into custody.

He was identified and two warrants came to light.

A search revealed he had ammunition, knives and bear spray, contrary to a court order.

A 38-year-old from Winnipeg now faces multiple charges and has been detained in custody.

