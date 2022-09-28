Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Several vehicles involved in fatal southeast Edmonton collision

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 4:23 pm
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

Edmonton police are investigating a fatal collision involving several vehicles in the city’s southeast.

In a news release just after 2 p.m., Edmonton police asked drivers to avoid the area near 50 Street and 34 Avenue as officers investigate a fatal collision.

Trending Stories

It’s not known how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said its crews were called to the scene by EMS at about 1:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene minutes later and extinguished one vehicle that was on fire, EFRS said.

— More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagFatal Collision tagEdmonton Traffic tagEdmonton roads tagEdmonton Fire Rescue tagEdmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagEdmonton fatal collision tag34 Avenue collision tagSoutheast Edmonton police tag34 Avenue fatal collision tag50 Street collision tag50 Street fatal collision tagSoutheast Edmonton fatal collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers