Several vehicles involved in fatal southeast Edmonton collision

Edmonton police are investigating a fatal collision involving several vehicles in the city’s southeast.

In a news release just after 2 p.m., Edmonton police asked drivers to avoid the area near 50 Street and 34 Avenue as officers investigate a fatal collision.

It’s not known how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said its crews were called to the scene by EMS at about 1:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene minutes later and extinguished one vehicle that was on fire, EFRS said.

— More to come…