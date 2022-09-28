Menu

Canada

Peterborough County OPP locate widow after cremated remains of Alabama man found in 2017

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 12:06 pm
Peterborough County OPP say they have located the widow after cremated remains were found in a box in 2017 north of Peterborough. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say they have located the widow after cremated remains were found in a box in 2017 north of Peterborough. Global News

Peterborough County OPP say they have located family members of an Alabama man whose cremated remains were turned in to the detachment five years ago.

In June, OPP appealed to the public to assist them after a box was found inside a storage container near Stoney Lake, north of Peterborough. The box was turned over to police on June 25, 2017.

OPP say inside the box were the cremated remains (ashes) of a man along with paperwork identifying the man as Samuel Wilson from Rainsville, Ala. Wilson had a birthdate of March 17, 1941.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP look to return found cremated remains of Alabama man

On Wednesday, police say Shelagh Neck, a local genetic genealogist and family history researcher, contacted them to assist with locating Wilson’s next of kin.

OPP say Neck and the New Market Police Department in Tennessee helped them locate the widow of Wilson.

“The family’s wishes regarding Samuel’s remains were completed with the assistance of the Peterborough County OPP,” police stated.

No other details were provided.

