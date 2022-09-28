Peterborough County OPP locate widow after cremated remains of Alabama man found in 2017

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP say they have located family members of an Alabama man whose cremated remains were turned in to the detachment five years ago.

In June, OPP appealed to the public to assist them after a box was found inside a storage container near Stoney Lake, north of Peterborough. The box was turned over to police on June 25, 2017.

OPP say inside the box were the cremated remains (ashes) of a man along with paperwork identifying the man as Samuel Wilson from Rainsville, Ala. Wilson had a birthdate of March 17, 1941.

On Wednesday, police say Shelagh Neck, a local genetic genealogist and family history researcher, contacted them to assist with locating Wilson’s next of kin.

OPP say Neck and the New Market Police Department in Tennessee helped them locate the widow of Wilson.

“The family’s wishes regarding Samuel’s remains were completed with the assistance of the Peterborough County OPP,” police stated.

No other details were provided.