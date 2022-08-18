Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peterborough County OPP look to return found cremated remains of Alabama man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 12:26 pm
Peterborough County OPP are looking to return the cremated remains of a man identified as being from Alabama. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are looking to return the cremated remains of a man identified as being from Alabama. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Peterborough County continue efforts to locate family members of a man whose cremated remains were turned into the detachment five years ago.

According to OPP, a small box containing the ashes of a man identified as being from Alabama was turned into the Peterborough County detachment on June 25, 2017.

Read more: Global News Investigates: Alberta funeral home gives cremated remains to wrong family

The box was found inside a storage container located near Stoney Lake in Douro-Dummer Township, north of Peterborough.

Police say paperwork inside the box identifies the deceased as Samuel Wilson from Rainsville, Ala., with a birthdate of March 17, 1941.

“Investigators have been attempting to locate a family member with a connection to these remains and are now seeking the assistance of the public,” OPP stated Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Rich Nie of the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401.

Click to play video: '‘I lost my baby twice’: Calgary mom says daughter’s ashes were scattered without her consent' ‘I lost my baby twice’: Calgary mom says daughter’s ashes were scattered without her consent
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough County OPP tagAlabama tagRemains tagcremation tagcremated remains tagcremate tagCremated ashes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers