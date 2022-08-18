Peterborough County OPP look to return found cremated remains of Alabama man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police in Peterborough County continue efforts to locate family members of a man whose cremated remains were turned into the detachment five years ago.

According to OPP, a small box containing the ashes of a man identified as being from Alabama was turned into the Peterborough County detachment on June 25, 2017.

The box was found inside a storage container located near Stoney Lake in Douro-Dummer Township, north of Peterborough.

Police say paperwork inside the box identifies the deceased as Samuel Wilson from Rainsville, Ala., with a birthdate of March 17, 1941.

“Investigators have been attempting to locate a family member with a connection to these remains and are now seeking the assistance of the public,” OPP stated Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Rich Nie of the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401.