Global News at 10 Saskatoon July 26 2021 7:38pm 01:30 Saskatoon city council allows cremated remains dispersed in river Saskatoon’s city council voted to allow cremated ashes to be dispersed in the Saskatchewan River. Local Hindu and Sikh groups said it helps new Canadians feel at home. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8061790/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8061790/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?