Global News at 10 Saskatoon
July 26 2021 7:38pm
01:30

Saskatoon city council allows cremated remains dispersed in river

Saskatoon’s city council voted to allow cremated ashes to be dispersed in the Saskatchewan River. Local Hindu and Sikh groups said it helps new Canadians feel at home.

