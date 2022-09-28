Northumberland OPP seek suspect after 13 vehicles damaged in Campbellford

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating after 13 vehicles were damaged in Campbellford over the weekend.

According to police, the incidents occurred early Sunday.

OPP received reports of 13 vehicles found damaged. The damage includes 18 punctured tires. One vehicle has smashed windows.

On Wednesday, OPP released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.