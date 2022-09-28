Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man charged after stabbing on Nelson Street

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 9:35 am
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing investigation in the southeast end of the city on Monday night.

Read more: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in London, Ont. stabbing

Shaun Winstanley, 19, of London, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police responded to an emergency call indicating that a man had been stabbed on Nelson Street around 7:14 p.m. Monday.

The victim remains in hospital following life-threatening injuries.

