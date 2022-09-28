London, Ont. man charged after stabbing on Nelson Street

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing investigation in the southeast end of the city on Monday night.

Shaun Winstanley, 19, of London, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police responded to an emergency call indicating that a man had been stabbed on Nelson Street around 7:14 p.m. Monday.

The victim remains in hospital following life-threatening injuries.