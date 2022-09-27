Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in London, Ont. stabbing

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 8:50 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Stelsone via Getty Images

London, Ont., police are investigating a stabbing in the southeast end of the city Monday evening.

At 7:15 p.m., police responded to an emergency call indicating that a man had been stabbed on Nelson Street.

Read more: Aylmer, Ont. police investigate sexual assaults involving teens, 15-year-old facing charges

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to members of the major crime section.

Anyone with information can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagInvestigation tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Police Service tagLife Threatening Injuries tagNelson Street tagsept 26 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers