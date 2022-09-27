Man suffers life-threatening injuries in London, Ont. stabbing

London, Ont., police are investigating a stabbing in the southeast end of the city Monday evening.
At 7:15 p.m., police responded to an emergency call indicating that a man had been stabbed on Nelson Street.
The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to members of the major crime section.
Anyone with information can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
