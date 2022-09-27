Facebook Marketplace sellers warned after 3 thefts in 3 days from fake Vancouver buyers

Members of the Vancouver public hoping to sell goods on Facebook Marketplace are being cautioned after three thefts in three days from fake prospective buyers.

According to Vancouver police, three sellers had their wares stolen — one of whom was robbed at gunpoint and one of whom was injured — between Saturday and Monday.

“We’ve seen an uptick in these incidents over the past couple days, and the use of a firearm increases our urgency to identify the people responsible,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a Tuesday news release.

“Though there have been three incidents reported since the weekend, there are likely other victims who have not yet come forward.”

According to police, the first incident took place on Sept. 24 around 7 p.m. in the Champlain Heights neighbourhood. The 21-year-old victim was trying to sell a used phone to an unknown buyer named ‘Matthew,’ but was met at the sale location by two males who appeared to be in their late teens.

The seller was robbed, hit in the head with “a weapon” and bear-sprayed, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, said police.

The second incident took place in the same neighbourhood around noon on Sept. 25. Police said a man in his thirties was selling two used iPhones, and was met by a teen who grabbed the phones and fled.

The third robbery took place at gunpoint in a Kerrisdale coffee shop around 8 p.m. on Monday. The suspect, described as a man in his thirties with a beard, pointed the gun, stole the seller’s designer watch and fled, according to police.

1:09 Vancouver police warn of Facebook Marketplace scam Vancouver police warn of Facebook Marketplace scam – Feb 18, 2022

Vancouver police are investigating whether the recent rash of robberies are linked, and inviting anyone trying to buy or sell used goods to do so outside their headquarters on 2120 Cambie Street.

“Each of these victims took precautions and arranged to meet in a public place,” said Addison.

“Still, that wasn’t enough to prevent them from being robbed and victimized – and that has us incredibly concerned.”

Other victims of this kind of crime are asked to contact police at 604-717-3321 if there is no imminent risk to their safety. Crimes in progress should continue to be reported to 911.