Traffic

Charter bus hits and kills pedestrian in downtown Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 4:32 pm
Crash at Georgia and Cardero View image in full screen
Vancouver police, ambulance and Vancouver Fire and Rescue on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in downtown Vancouver Tuesday. Eaf Fontaine

A woman has died in a traffic incident in downtown Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department confirmed the woman, a pedestrian, was hit and killed by a Charter Bus Lines coach at West Georgia and Cardero streets.

He said the driver was very distraught and was taken to the hospital.

Tarps could be seen on the ground at the scene of the collision.

Reached by phone Tuesday, the vice-president of Charter Bus Lines would only say the company is working with the local authorities and would provide more information soon.

Global News has reached out to BC Ambulance for more information.

Click to play video: 'Aerial view of major West Vancouver crash involving motorhome' Aerial view of major West Vancouver crash involving motorhome
Aerial view of major West Vancouver crash involving motorhome

Traffic is blocked westbound and partially blocked eastbound.

This is a very busy area and traffic is backing up heavily in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

More to come.

