Sea-to-Sky Highway closed northbound after serious crash near Lions Bay

The Sea-to-Sky Highway was closed to northbound traffic near Lions Bay after a potential hit-and-run on Tuesday.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was notified of the crash just before 11:20 a.m. of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Two ambulances were deployed, but no one was transported to hospital.

Squamish RCMP said the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team had been deployed.

Investigators also asked the public to be on the lookout for a white Honda with rear-end damage and missing part of its rear bumper.

“If seen, please call Police and do not approach,” police said.

Injuries from the collision were not immediately clear.

Police said they were working to open a northbound lane on the route, but that closures were expected to be “lengthy.”

