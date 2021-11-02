Sea to Sky Highway closed in both directions following head-on crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Sea to Sky Highway is currently closed in both directions due to a head-on car crash Tuesday morning.

Squamish RCMP said they received multiple reports of a serious crash just north of Porteau Cove around 9 a.m.

Two people were involved in the crash and have been transported to local hospitals.

Police said the highway is expected to be closed at least a few hours as the Integrated Collision and Reconstruction Service is investigating.

Squamish RCMP are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 604-892-6100, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca

