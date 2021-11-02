Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Sea to Sky Highway closed in both directions following head-on crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Serious crash closes Sea-to-Sky Highway near Porteau Cove' Serious crash closes Sea-to-Sky Highway near Porteau Cove
The Sea to Sky Highway has been closed between West Vancouver and Squamish due to a serious two-car crash. It happened just before 9 a.m. north of Porteau Cove.

The Sea to Sky Highway is currently closed in both directions due to a head-on car crash Tuesday morning.

Squamish RCMP said they received multiple reports of a serious crash just north of Porteau Cove around 9 a.m.

Two people were involved in the crash and have been transported to local hospitals.

Click to play video: 'B.C. ER nurse says ambulance took 30 minutes to respond to scene of deadly crash' B.C. ER nurse says ambulance took 30 minutes to respond to scene of deadly crash
B.C. ER nurse says ambulance took 30 minutes to respond to scene of deadly crash – Jul 12, 2021

Read more: Expect traffic and campsite enforcement to squash non-essential travel in Sea to Sky region

Police said the highway is expected to be closed at least a few hours as the Integrated Collision and Reconstruction Service is investigating.

Squamish RCMP are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 604-892-6100, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca

 

