Crime

Toronto man charged in connection with rental fraud investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 3:13 pm
Vijayaranjan Indralingam, 43 has been arrested in connection with a rental fraud investigation in Toronto, police say.
Vijayaranjan Indralingam, 43 has been arrested in connection with a rental fraud investigation in Toronto, police say. Toronto police / handout

A man has been arrested in connection with a rental fraud investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said a man posted rental advertisements on Facebook Marketplace for 30 Gilder Drive in Scarborough.

Officers said victims contacted the man to discuss the property.

Police said the man met with the victims at the rental location, showed them the unit.

Read more: Brampton man charged in alleged assault of missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

According to police, the man told the victims he was the property owner.

“The victims agreed to the rental, and then sent a deposit via an electronic money transfer, cash or money order,” police said in a news release.

Officers said closer to the move-in date, the man allegedly made “various excuses” as to why the victims could not move in.

“He then no longer returned calls or messages,” police alleged.

Officers said on Monday, 43-year-old Vijayaranjan Indralingam from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with 12 counts of fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

