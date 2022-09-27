Toronto man charged in connection with rental fraud investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been arrested in connection with a rental fraud investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said a man posted rental advertisements on Facebook Marketplace for 30 Gilder Drive in Scarborough.

Officers said victims contacted the man to discuss the property.

Police said the man met with the victims at the rental location, showed them the unit.

According to police, the man told the victims he was the property owner.

“The victims agreed to the rental, and then sent a deposit via an electronic money transfer, cash or money order,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said closer to the move-in date, the man allegedly made “various excuses” as to why the victims could not move in.

“He then no longer returned calls or messages,” police alleged.

Officers said on Monday, 43-year-old Vijayaranjan Indralingam from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with 12 counts of fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.