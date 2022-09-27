Regina police find drugs, weapons after checking on passed-out driver

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Weapons and drugs were seized by Regina police after checking on a man who was passed out in an idling vehicle Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1200 block of 9th Avenue East, where the suspect was found. He was arrested for impaired driving.

A search of the vehicle found a shotgun, a crossbow, various ammunition and crossbow bolts, and meth.

Officers said 27-year-old Tyler Byron Rogers of Regina is charged with:

Impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol or drug

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a scheduled substance

He made his first provincial court appearance Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement