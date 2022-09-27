Menu

Crime

Regina police find drugs, weapons after checking on passed-out driver

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 2:32 pm
Regina police car
Weapons and drugs were seized after police checked on a man passed out in an idling vehicle. File/ Global News

Weapons and drugs were seized by Regina police after checking on a man who was passed out in an idling vehicle Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1200 block of 9th Avenue East, where the suspect was found. He was arrested for impaired driving.

A search of the vehicle found a shotgun, a crossbow, various ammunition and crossbow bolts, and meth.

Officers said 27-year-old Tyler Byron Rogers of Regina is charged with:

  • Impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol or drug
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a scheduled substance

He made his first provincial court appearance Tuesday morning.

