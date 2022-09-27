Regina police find drugs, weapons after checking on passed-out driver

Weapons and drugs were seized by Regina police after checking on a man who was passed out in an idling vehicle Monday morning.
Police were called to the 1200 block of 9th Avenue East, where the suspect was found. He was arrested for impaired driving.
A search of the vehicle found a shotgun, a crossbow, various ammunition and crossbow bolts, and meth.
Read more: Regina police arrest teenage boy, woman on weapons charges
Read More
Officers said 27-year-old Tyler Byron Rogers of Regina is charged with:
Trending Stories
- Impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol or drug
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a scheduled substance
He made his first provincial court appearance Tuesday morning.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments